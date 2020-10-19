GEORGIA (CBS News) -- Whip-smart kids apply every year to Georgia Tech. But no one like Caleb Anderson. He's 12 years old.
"I'm not really smart," he told correspondent Mark Strassmann. "I just grasp information quickly. So, if I learn quicker, then I get ahead faster."
This elite engineering school fell over itself recruiting him. Caleb saw the labs, and met the school's president, Ángel Cabrera.
Professor Mark Costello, chair of Georgia Tech's School of Aerospace Engineering, told Strassmann, "He's a perfect candidate to come into our program and be very successful."
"Is his admission guaranteed?" Strassmann asked.
"I would expect that he would be admitted, for sure," he replied.
Strassmann asked Caleb's parents, Claire and Kobi Anderson, "What's it like to be touring a college when your kid is 12?"
"I don't think anything Caleb has done has been normal for us," said Claire.
Caleb knew sign language by nine months. At age one, he was reading. At age two, he knew how to do fractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.