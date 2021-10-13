A 7th grader with a passion for cross country credits a local hospital for helping him dash to the finish line

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old boy with fibular hemimelia meets NASCAR driver, thanks to Shriners Hospital. 

News 4's Paige Hulsey explains how Shriners has impacted this young cross-country runner's life in different ways.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.