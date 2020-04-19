ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A total of 12 people were shot since Friday and five of them have died around St. Louis City, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
FRIDAY
The first shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday when a woman was found shot in a car in the 3600 block of South Broadway. She was unconscious but breathing when she was taken to a hospital.
Several hours later around 3:00 p.m., Davion Booze, 24, and a 21-year-old woman were found shot in the 4900 block of Fyler Ave. Booze died, the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A 47-year-old homeless man, Antonio Miller, was found fatally shot inside a running car near the intersection of Euclid and Leahy, in the Mark Twain neighborhood, just after 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Brandon Langston allegedly fatally shot Charmaine Stanford and wounded a man in the 4400 block of Beck just after 2:00 am Saturday.
Around 8:15 p.m., police say a teenage boy was shot in the groin near the intersection of Page and Goodfellow. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
Around 9:15 p.m., police say a 20-year-old man was in the front yard of a home in the 8900 block of Goodfellow when he fired shots at brothers who drove by in two different cars. Police say he had an ongoing feud with them.
One brother, 20, was shot in the face and crashed into a streetlight. The other, 19, suffered a graze wound in the cheek.
SUNDAY
On Sunday around 4 p.m., police said a man and a woman were found shot in the 2600 block of Rutger near the Lafayette Square and The Gate neighborhoods. They both died from their injuries.
Five minutes later, a man in his 20s was shot in the leg by his neighbor in the 4100 block of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.