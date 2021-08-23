111 Afghan school girls escape Kabul safely

(CBS NEWS) -- A group of 111 Afghan school girls in Kabul were able to fly out on a C-17 Saturday night in an attempt to flee the Taliban, sources in Doha, Qatar, confirmed to CBS News.
The girls attended a special leadership school in Kabul sponsored by the government of Qatar.
Sources tell CBS News that the students have successfully arrived at the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar and have been processed. The State Department says they cannot comment on specific groups of evacuees but say, "we are working around the clock to maximize evacuations."
