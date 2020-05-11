ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 110 annual May Day Parade has been cancelled from its usual downtown St. Louis streets and officials will host a virtual fundraiser instead.
Officials announced on Monday the global pandemic will stop the May 17 parade as the city remains in a stay-at-home order. Annie Malone Children and Family Services will host a virtual celebration instead to help recoup some of the lost revenue as the parade is the organizations largest fundraiser.
"The May Day Parade is the largest fundraiser for our agency and the loss of funds will definitely impact our ability to serve the children and families who need us now more than ever," Chief Executive Officer Sara Lahman said.
You can donate to the organization here www.anniemalone.com or mail donations to Annie Malone Children and Family Services, 2612 Annie Malone Drive St. Louis, Mo 63113.
