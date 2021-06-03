ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 11-year-old was shot in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Selber Court around 1:30 a.m. Authorities said the boy was in an apartment with eight other people, ranging in age from 6 to 60, when there was a knock on the door. When a 29-year-old man answered the door, the suspect entered and started firing gunshots. One of the men inside of the home returned fire.
The boy was taken to the hospital after suffering a graze wound to his torso. He was listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.
