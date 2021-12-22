11-year-old local boy brings Christmas to tornado victims in Kentucky

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 11-year-old boy from the St. Louis region is headed to Kentucky to help tornado victims.
Grayson, 11, and his family have been collecting donations to deliver to those impacted by the tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky. They packed a big U-Haul and are ready to leave 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Donations include clothes, cleaning supplies, pet food, kids backpacks and toiletries. Grayson's family says his Christmas wish was to drop off donations for the victims.
