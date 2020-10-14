ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was shot inside her home in north St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 11-year-old girl was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of North Garrison Ave in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The shooting happened after 4:30 p.m.
Few details were released by police but Powerhouse SkyZoom 4 captured the child being treated by paramedics. She was able to get onto the stretcher on her own and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Police said the child was shot inside her apartment. Multiple evidence marks dotted the street outside her home. A neighbor said she heard upwards of 50 gunshots.
Investigators spent more than an hour combing the alleyway and street for evidence as well as towing a car that crashed next to the shooting scene.
Police did not release any information on possible suspects or if anyone was in custody.
