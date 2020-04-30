ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 11-year-old entrepreneur has shifted his businesses plan to donate ear savers to nurses and doctors.
News 4 introduced you to Joshua “Mr. Fresh” Danrich in September after he started his business making air fresheners for your homes or cars.
Mr. Fresh wanted to find a way to help ease the pain for our health care workers who are forced to wear masks for hours while caring for those infected with COVID-19.
For weeks, he’s turn his home into a manufacturing facility, making hundreds of plastic ear savers. He said he wanted to make them plastic so they could be washed, disinfected and reused.
“I want to be an engineer designing cars, but since I can’t design cars now, I’m designing ear savers to help people’s ears,” said Mr. Fresh.
He’s already donated some to Affinia Healthcare, nursing homes and post offices across the St. Louis area.
If you’d like to place an order of the ear savers: CLICK HERE or at reachmrfresh [at]gmail.com.
