MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of southbound Interstate 270 are reopen after an 11-year-old boy was struck and killed early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened near Olive around 6:30 a.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the boy was walking eastbound across the southbound lanes and had stopped in lane one when he was hit.
The driver reportedly attempted to stop before striking the boy.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
All lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.
