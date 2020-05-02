NEW YORK (CBS) -- Ida Acconciamessa has survived stage 4 melanoma, faced two broken hips, and lived through the Spanish Flu. Now, at 104 years old, she just beat the coronavirus.
"We really didn't think she was going to be able to pull through this," her daughter, 77-year-old Barbara Senese, told CBS News. "She wasn't even able to speak. She was lifeless. And now she's eating. She's talking."
Senese said both she and her sister Johann Giordano, who both used to visit their mother almost every day, last saw her in person at the Sheepshead Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brooklyn on March 26, where they were able to see her outside of her window on the first floor, both wearing masks and gloves.
"They brought her to us in a wheelchair by the window. The window was open just a tiny bit so she could hear our voices," Senese said. "She didn't move a muscle and she stared at us. Just a stare. I don't think I'll ever forget that — ever. We were begging her for 10 to 15 minutes to say something. She said nothing. When we walked away, I said to my sister, she's sick. She has the virus."
A week later, on April 4, Senese said she got a call from a social worker at the nursing facility, saying Acconciamessa had tested positive for COVID-19.
"It was a really rough go. I used to just break down and cry," Senese said.
She said for her mother, coronavirus started with a very bad cough, "and then after that she went strictly downhill." Acconciamessa became very weak, was put on oxygen, and could barely speak or eat.
