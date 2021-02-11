MADISON, WI (WISC) -- World War II veteran Norman Marozick, 102, has gotten his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Marozick was born during the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918. He went on to fight in World War II, for which he received a Purple Heart and Bronze star.
"I traveled around in World War II, which was the Fourth Division. And I was a very sick first lieutenant in field artillery. About the only people in field artillery that got wounded were the forward observers, which I was,” he recalled.
Marozick said he was on his way back to get a new battery when he was wounded.
After receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Marozick’s daughter Mary said she hopes, “his great grandchildren will be more likely to come over and visit, or maybe we can get him out, and maybe go into a church service or something like that someday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.