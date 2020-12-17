ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blood and Bone Marrow Program at Saint Louis University has reached a major milestone and performed its 100th bone transplant of the year.
And for 62-year-old Jan Johnson, it means one step closer to recovery. Johnson’s battled leukemia for 12 years and has been waiting to receive the stem cell transplant since June.
"This has been a a challenging year for everybody. We've had to balance the risk of the pandemic but still take care of patients with life-threatening bone cancers. We've had to make some challenging decisions over the last year for both the patients and the program staff, but accomplishing that volume of work in the last year is something we're all proud of," said Dr. Mark Fesler with SSM SLU Hospital.
Jan received her donation from an anonymous donor. She hopes one day to meet her donor.
Doctors say a good way you can help patients, like Jan, is to join the bone marrow registry. For more information on how to become a donor, click here.
