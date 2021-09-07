ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 100 Spire employees were out cleaning several St. Louis City parks Tuesday.
As part of the energy provider's annual Day for Good initiative. Workers helped clean up brush and plant trees and landscape at four parks: Carondelet, Francis Slay, Ivory Perry and Sherman Park.
"We have a lot of customers in the St. Louis area and sometimes you just need to get out and give back so that's one of the things that Spire is doing," Les Buchanan with Spire said. "We are out here giving back and we just having a great time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.