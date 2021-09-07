Nearly 100 Spire employees were out cleaning several St. Louis City parks Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 100 Spire employees were out cleaning several St. Louis City parks Tuesday.

As part of the energy provider's annual Day for Good initiative. Workers helped clean up brush and plant trees and landscape at four parks: Carondelet, Francis Slay, Ivory Perry and Sherman Park. 

"We have a lot of customers in the St. Louis area and sometimes you just need to get out and give back so that's one of the things that Spire is doing," Les Buchanan with Spire said. "We are out here giving back and we just having a great time."

