ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A $100 million investment in a 700-acre property consisting of wineries and vineyards is in the works in St. Charles County.
Within the last month, Hoffmann Family of Companies has purchased the Balducci Winery and Vineyards on Highway 94, the Knoernschild Vineyards and buildings, as well as the Old Augusta Wine Company building, the old country feed store and grocery in Augusta.
The company is in talks of purchasing additional wineries and vineyards and plans to have all of its acquisitions complete by March or April of this year.
David Hoffmann, founder of the company, is a native of Washington, Missouri, and said the undertaking is one of the most exciting he's ever taken part in.
"This one is probably a little more fun because we actually grew up there," Hoffmann said. "I went to high school with people in Augusta and so did my wife."
Hoffmann said the plan is to consolidate seven or eight wineries and vineyards when all is said and done. The project will cover more than 700 acres, making it the largest vineyards and winery in the Midwest.
"Our inspiration is Napa Valley," Hoffmann said. "There are so many beautiful things about the land out near Augusta, the way the hills are rolling."
While final plans are still being worked out, Augusta town officials estimate 80 to 90 percent of the project will take place outside of town limits. Hoffmann said his company had not met with city officials as of Wednesday, but plans to do so soon.
In addition to vineyards and a winery, Hoffmann said the plan includes construction of a hotel, a nine-hole par three golf course, a paddle boat that will be docked in Augusta, trolley rides, horse and buggy rides and a restaurant.
"Our plan right now is to convert the house on the Balducci property into a five-star restaurant," Hoffmann said. "Similar to the French Laundry in Napa."
The plan calls for trolley rides to pick passengers up in town and take them to the wineries or on tours around the area.
"When you think about where Augusta starts off of Highway 40 and when you get on Highway 94 and it comes all the way down, that's a stretch of several miles and we think there's a nice little trolley tour through there," Hoffmann said.
While much of the 700-acre campus will be located outside of town limits, Hoffmann said the construction of the hotel will likely require community support.
"The hotel, the golf course and the amphitheater will likely require that support," he said. "Outside of that, we're not doing anything that would change the face of the city, we're just going to be refurbishing if you will."
Bob Hofer, Chairman of the Augusta Town Board, said he found out about the plan through the media.
"We haven't really heard the plan or specifically talked with the people so we're trying to keep a positive attitude and finding out some details so we can relay that information to the community," Hofer said.
The purchase of the Old Augusta Wine Company building, the grocery and old feed store has prompted some residents to want to know more about the plan, Hofer said.
"Those are historic buildings so we're interested in hearing the plans for that as well," he said.
Some Augusta residents told News 4 they don't like the plans they've heard so far, fearful the project will bring a massive amount of traffic and people to town. Some also said they've lived in the small town their entire life and don't want to see it change.
Others, said they're excited about the prospect of additional tax dollars helping to fix things like roadways in town.
"I know as a small town we often struggle to keep up with today and I think we always like to keep our minds open to progress and the possibility of change," Hofer said.
According to Hofer, Augusta is the first American Viticultural Area, or AVA, in the country. An AVA is a specific vineyard zone based on geography and climate.
"It's huge for the local economy," he said.
According to the company, no renderings are available for release yet.
“We see a unique opportunity to consolidate the Augusta, Missouri wine country to enable us to provide not only great wine from the beautiful countryside of Missouri, but to create a national destination similar to Napa Valley," said Hoffmann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.