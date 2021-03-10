(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Thursday, March 11th, marks 10 years since the nuclear meltdown in Fukushima, Japan. More than 160,000 residents escaped when radiation spewed into the air, but some never left.
Sakae Kato starts his day by taking his dog for a walk. Then he feeds his 41 cats. He never imagined having so many pets, but then again, he never imagined Japan's deadly earthquake in 2011.
It triggered a tsunami that devastated the Fukushima region and destroyed a nuclear power plant. People fled the dangerous radiation, leaving everything behind, including their pets.
So, Kato found his calling: remaining in no man's land to care for not just animals, but what he calls his kids. "People ask me why I'm still here," he says. "And I tell them because I need to care for these abandoned cats. If I die, I'd prefer to die with my kids."
Kato is not alone. Rancher Masami Yoshizawa couldn't see cows needlessly slaughtered. High levels of radiation made them worthless and potentially dangerous in the eyes of the government. But Yoshizawa is keeping them alive to protest nuclear power and, as he says, because they just deserve to live.
He now has more than 200 cattle in his herd on his appropriately named Ranch of Hope.
Both men say they aren't in it for the money. They survive on donations, proving compassion is priceless.
Nearly 37,000 people were unable to return home after the disaster, and many say they don't plan on going back.
