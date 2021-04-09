BRYANT, ARK. (KTHV) -- An African American family in Arkansas is disturbed after a neighbor called police on their 10-year-old son.
“I wanna be a Navy Seal,” said Jackson, who dreams to one day serve his country. “I pretend I’m in the military with my toy guns making sound effects.”
Jackson uses the creek in his backyard to wade through the waters as if he was on a real assignment. He had done so without problems, until recently. In a 911 call a neighbor is heard stating, “There's a young black man.... young black man... boy-ish walking around my house with what he says isn't a real gun and I believe him on that"
Jackson said the neighbor called police on him after he explained to her it was a toy gun. "I have bird feeders and he has this toy gun walking behind my house with and he claims he does it every day. I've never seen this kid,” the neighbor said on the 911 call.
Jackson’s parents are hurt the incident occurred. “You can't shoot birds with this fake gun, but so why? Why after that would you call? The only thing I could have gathered from that is his skin color,” said Tamara Forte, Jackson’s mom.
When an officer arrived, he gave Jackson advice, which included keeping the orange cap on the tip of the gun because when it’s off the officer has a split second to make a decision.
After the incident, Jackson’s parents said they are more fearful for their son. "I feel like toy guns aren't meant for black children. and that's really really sad,” Forte said.
“He didn't do anything wrong. He was just playing and being a little boy," said Bryant Police Department Sgt. Todd Crowson. "Don't let this stop him from going outback and playing and playing army, navy seal, whatever he wants to do. Chase his dream."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.