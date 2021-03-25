A man who said he was the child's grandfather said the 10-year-old was injured when shots were fired into a home on Lilac Drive. The extent of the child's injuries has not been disclosed.

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A grandfather told News 4 his 10-year-old grandson was injured when shots were fired into a home in Festus overnight.

The man said the boy suffered a hand injury when the shots were fired into a home in the 100 block of Lilac around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. It is unknown if the boy’s injury was from debris or if he was grazed by a bullet.

Surveillance video captured a person walking down the street before the shots were fired.

No other information has been released. This story will be updated when more details are known.

