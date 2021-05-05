ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An action plan released Wednesday outlines a cohesive strategy for the 15-county metro region to add jobs, embrace emerging employment sectors, and position the region as a leader in certain industries by 2030.
The STL 2030 Jobs Plan, released by economic development expert Bruce Katz, recommends five strategies to drive growth and develop competitive advantages for the St. Louis region. Thousands of residents, community leaders, businesses and organizations contributed to the report over five months of community input.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the original draft, released in December, was met with criticism from certain residents and leaders in areas outside St. Louis City and County. The revised plan was released Wednesday and takes pains to emphasize that areas in the metro should not view development as a competition for jobs in one city or county over another, but instead view the metro area as one region, and work to develop the entire area.
"Jurisdictions in successful metros understand that competing against one another is a zero-sum game that will never produce sustainable economic growth," the plan says. "They recognize that a win for one part of the metro is a win for the entire metro economy."
Critical to the plan is inclusiveness, along with restoring urban development in St. Louis City and attracting talent and entrepreneurs in the hopes of making the region a hub for emerging industries focused on new technology.
“With our collective efforts, St. Louis will win this decade and reclaim our rightful spot as a leading high-growth, inclusive and global metro. Together, we can do this,” the report read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.