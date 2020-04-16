ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ten mayors from across St. Louis County sent St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page a letter Thursday questioning his decision to extend the stay-at-home order indefinitely.
Page said he will re-evaluate the situation in mid-May. In the letter, mayors from municipalities including Chesterfield, Eureka, Wildwood, Ballwin, Clarkson Valley, Manchester, Pacific, Town & Country, Winchester, and Ellisville, questioned why Page didn't extend the order until April 30 and then re-evaluate.
[READ: St. Louis City, County extend stay-at-home order indefinitely; will re-evaluate at a later date]
“We just have so many small businesses and when they hear an indefinite it’s just really... it doesn’t make a lot of sense to those guys," said Eureka Mayor Sean Flower. "It causes people to lose a lot of hope in how long you can hang on or what you’re gonna do."
The mayors are also asking for more clarification on what the county is basing its decision on such as number of hospital beds in use and number of ICU beds available.
"How many cases do you need to see, or what type of hospital usage," Flower said. "What does success mean for real. What do you need to see to reopen."
Flower also questions whether certain healthcare services could gradually reopen if hospitals are not as overwhelmed as initially anticipated.
“Could we start talking about people maybe that have other health conditions – start transition some of those guys back in – say you had mammograms or physicals," said Flower.
In the letter, the mayors said they feel 'disconnected' by decisions being made by the county, going on to say, "we want to feel like we are all in the struggle together. Shouldn't we feel like we are on the same team?"
A spokesperson for Dr. Page's office, Doug Moore, noted to News 4 that the Missouri Governor, St. Louis Mayor, and Kansas City Mayor have all extended their stay-at-home orders. Moore said social distancing is working, but leaders know this pandemic is far from over.
