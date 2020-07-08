ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rash of shootings beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday night left three victims dead and seven more wounded across the St. Louis area.
The first shooting happened at a north St. Louis Family Dollar store Tuesday night, when two men and one woman were found with gunshot wounds at the store near North Spring and Cass Avenues around 8 p.m.
READ: 7 killed, 17 others shot in St. Louis City during Fourth of July weekend
Police say it's unclear where one victim was shot but another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the hand.
Police are also investigating a triple shooting in south St. Louis in the 3700 block of Minnesota that left two victims in critical condition.
Also overnight, one person died after a shooting on I-70 just north of downtown. Homicide detectives shutdown eastbound lanes for several hours to investigate the scene which was near Tucker. News 4 crews saw the van riddled with bullet holes. The driver, 41-year-old Anndell Lawrence, was killed inside the vehicle. Police say the other victim is in critical condition.
Most recently, a man and a woman were shot in the 5900 block of Plymouth, near Page and Skinker.
The man, 38-year-old Julius Lewis, was killed in that shooting.
In total, three people died and 10 total were shot in a span of seven hours.
The recent spate of violence has increased the homicide rate 18 percent compared to last year at this time.
No arrests have been made in any of the overnight shootings.
