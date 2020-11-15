ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least 10 people were injured in different shootings around St. Louis City since Saturday morning. Three of them were teenagers.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) said the first shooting happened just before noon Saturday when an 11-year-old shot a 16-year-old in the Penrose neighborhood. The incident was called a domestic assault. Read more here.
A 17-year-old was in a car when someone in a black SUV pulled up and fired shots toward the teen. He was hit in the arm and wrist. This happened near Jefferson and Shenandoah avenues at around 10 p.m.
At around 2 a.m., police said a 14-year-old was shot in the leg in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
All of the victims are male. Seven of the 10 people were shot in the North City. The other three were shot in South City.
According to SLMPD's crime report, 52% of violent crime happened on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays in 2019. Mondays were the most violent. SLMPD officials said homicides are most likely to happen between 6 p.m. and midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.