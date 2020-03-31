St. Charles County officials said an employee at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles is positive for COVID-19 after three residents tested positive this week. The employee is a 35-year-old woman. She is currently not hospitalized but is in quarantine at her home.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nine additional residents and one more staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation.

The nursing home made the announcement Tuesday evening. Previously, three residents and one staff member had contracted the virus. All are self-quaranting.

St. Charles nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19, 3 residents already positive

Staff members from other nursing facilities are helping to fill the gaps caused by the staffing shortage, the nursing home announced.

Frontier says it has an adequate amount of personal protective equipment (PPE).

