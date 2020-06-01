SOUTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for a group of 10 men who broke into a South County pawn shop, stealing over 30 guns, very early Sunday morning.
Shots were fired around 1 a.m. inside Southside Pawn and Jewelry, at 8101 Gravois, before the robbers took off with the guns, police said.
According to police, an inventory of the business revealed 34 firearms were stolen from the business. 32 were semi-automatic handguns and two were semi-automatic rifles.
The suspects then jumped into six different cars, three dark colored cars and three white cars, before speeding off towards Gravois. Police believed one of the cars was a KIA while another was a white Subaru with a hood scoop and a factory spoiler.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Burglary Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
