ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Friday, you can help fight childhood cancer by dining out or grabbing carryout for the 10 restaurants taking part in World Without Cancer Day put on by Pedal the Cause.
Mai Lee and Nudo House in Creve Coeur and the Delmar Loop are participating in the event where 5% of proceeds from your order will go to pediatric cancer research.
“Even though it’s been a rough year for a lot of businesses, we thought it was important that we still try to take care of the community,” Qui Tran with Mai Lee and Nudo House said. “Part of the ways we do so is to donate to Pedal the Cause. Cancer has affected everyone so we feel that it’s a very important cause and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
Pedal the Cause is preparing for its annual fundraiser next month although this year’s event will be all virtual.
"instead of just riding their bike, they can run, they can walk, they can set their own physical challenge, they can ride their spin bike at home. And they can help fund cancer research and create a world without cancer and do their own physical challenge on their own this year,” Eleanor Goedeke said.
Pedal the Cause is September 26 and 27.
You can find a list of participating restaurants here. 100% of proceeds go straight to cancer research happening in St. Louis.
