CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Cape Girardeau officials say 10 horses died when a fire broke out in a barn at a riding academy. The fire was reported Thursday evening at the Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS reports the manager of the stables said 10 horses died but workers were able to rescue 15 other horses. Interim Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said about 40 percent of the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and some areas had collapsed. No people were inside the stable when the fire erupted.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.
