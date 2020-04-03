coronavirus outbreak generic blue

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ten Bi-State employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced Friday afternoon.

The employees work at the Brentwood MetroBus facility, DeBaliviere MetroBush facility, Illinois MetroLink, Call-A-Ride and at Bi-State headquarters.

The employees are being treated. Bi-State says those who have had close contact with the employees are being reached out to and are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Bi-State says it is cleaning and disinfecting affected areas.

