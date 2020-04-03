ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ten Bi-State employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced Friday afternoon.
The employees work at the Brentwood MetroBus facility, DeBaliviere MetroBush facility, Illinois MetroLink, Call-A-Ride and at Bi-State headquarters.
The employees are being treated. Bi-State says those who have had close contact with the employees are being reached out to and are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Bi-State says it is cleaning and disinfecting affected areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.