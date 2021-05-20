ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 1-year-old girl was shot in south St. Louis City Thursday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said someone drove the toddler to a hospital after she was shot in the thigh in the 3800 block of Eichelberger in the Bevo neighborhood. This happened after 5:40 p.m.
According to police, the suspect is a 23-year-old woman who left the area before officers arrived. The Child Abuse Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Editor's note: Police initially said the girl was 2 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.