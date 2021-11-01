SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) - One suspect has been arrested and another is at-large in connection with a fatal happened outside a nightclub in Sauget, Illinois Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 8:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Pop's Nightclub in the 1400 block of Mississippi Ave. The victim, 30-year-old Dean Ebert, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors later charged Deondra Canaday, 27, of St. Louis with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Tashayule Armstrong, 32, also of St. Louis, has been charged with murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Canaday was arrested and is being held in St. Clair County Jail. Police are still looking for Armstrong. Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.