EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was shot in East St. Louis overnight.
News 4 was in the 1300 block of North 44th when a shooting victim was placed into an ambulance around 2 a.m. Thursday. That person’s condition is not yet known.
Authorities have not released any further information regarding the shooting. This story will be updated as details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.