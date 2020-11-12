TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was shot in the parking lot of a convince store in Town & Country Thursday night after three people got into an argument.
Officials with the Town & Country Police Department went to the Phillips 66 convenience store near Clayton Rd. and Woods Mill Rd. around 8:15 p.m. for a shooting call. Officers said three people were arguing in the parking lot when someone fired a shot, hitting someone in the arm.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.