ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An overnight altercation in the Central West End left one person shot and another injured.
The shooting happened before 6 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lindell near the CVS Pharmacy. Police said two men got into a confrontation when one man stabbed the other. In retaliation, the wounded man pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. The shooting victim was critically injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police arrested the other man shortly after the shooting.
