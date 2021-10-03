ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were injured after a garage wall fell down Sunday morning in north St. Louis.
Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Margaretta Ave in the Penrose neighborhood for a report of a persons trapped. According to Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department, two people were inside the garage taking down a wall when it fell, pinning both in the rubble.
One person was seriously injured while another person suffered minor non-life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released.
