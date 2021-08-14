ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – For hours, rescue crews were searching for a man who was on a canoe that overturned in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge Saturday afternoon.
Around noon, a caller told a dispatcher that a canoe with two people overturned in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge at around 11:40 a.m. Fire fighters found the woman down the stream with the canoe. Crews told News 4 the canoe sank as they pulled her out. The man tried to swim to the Missouri side of the river bank but hasn't been seen since.
Battalion 6 reports: One occupant #rescued by the Marine Rescue Task Force; in stable condition. Marine Units, K-9, and UAV searched from Chain of Rocks to the Arch for the second occupant, searches were negative. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/VICtHJUcI6— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 14, 2021
