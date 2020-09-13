ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed after a single-car crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County Sunday evening.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the car crashed before 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 past Reavis Barracks Road. Two people were inside and one of them died from their injuries.
No other information was released.
