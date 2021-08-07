NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One person died in an accident involving a stolen car in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Evans and Vandeventer, which is on the border of the Vandeventer and Grand Center neighborhoods. Police tell News 4 that three teens were inside a stolen car that crashed into a pick-up truck at a high rate of speed.
The truck overturned and caught on fire. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he later died. The teens were taken into custody and taken to a hospital.
