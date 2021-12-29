1 out of 4 test positive for COVID-19 in STL region but tests hard to get

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the Omicron variant takes hold across the country, it's believed to be fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis region. Local hospitals are reporting 718 total hospitalizations, the highest number in nearly a year.
Washington University physician, Dr. Hillary Babcock, is an infectious disease expert at Barnes Jewish Hospital. She told News 4 there's no slowdown in sight.
"We are in the midst of a really rapidly rising surge of COVID cases across our community," Babcock said.
In St. Louis the number of cases has tripled in the month of December. Babcock said the target positivity rate is 5% but currently in the St. Louis region it's 25-30%
The rising case numbers is also fueling a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing. John Danner went to the CareSTL clinic on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive to get tested after finding out a co-worker had COVID-19.
"I just need to make sure, like you know, I don't want to bring it around clients around my clients who may not have had access to the vaccine or anything," he said.
But demand was so high that the clinic ran out of testing supplies by noon. A clinic spokesman said they were expecting a shipment of 500 test kits and planned to resume testing on Monday.
Most testing sites are no longer allowing walk-ins and are requiring appointments. That's the case with St. Louis County's three health clinics.
Total Access Urgent Care is requiring appointments at three locations that conduct asymptomatic testing. But at 21 other locations people can go online and join a wait list, and according to President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troy Dinkel, people can often be seen the same day or next day.
Dinkel said his employees are doing all they can to meet the high demand for testing.
"Unfortunately, like the rest of the healthcare system, we are not able to see every patient that needs care at this moment. For various reasons, including the fact that there's a national labor shortage," he said.
According to Babcock, the number of hospitalizations during this latest surge, is not rising at the same percentage as the number of cases. But she said the sheer number of cases in the community could produce enough hospitalizations to overwhelm staff at area hospitals.
