WASHINGTON (AP) — A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, killing one Capitol Police officer and seriously injuring another. The driver was killed by police, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
The crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.
Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed the officer died but did not immediately provide additional details. The officer's identity was not released.
Capitol Police said that someone “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” and that a suspect was shot. According to police, the suspect appeared to have a knife.
The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition before they died. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.
The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.
The incident occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.
The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently on recess.
Video posted online showed a dark colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.
President Joe Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As customary, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident
