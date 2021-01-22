IRONTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Authorities have captured one of the three men who they say escaped the Iron County, Mo. Jail on January 16.
Tracy Brown, 57, and his girlfriend were captured by federal authorities at a gas station in New Mexico on Wednesday.
Brown, Dwight Abernathie, 36, and Samuel Gilliam, 35, moved a block wall and escaped the Iron County Jail around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, deputies say.
Here's the description for the two at-large escapees:
- Dwight Abernathie, 36, is about 6 feet and 9 inches tall with blue eyes with red hair. Abernathie was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants. He was in jail on sodomy and assault charges.
- Samuel Gillam, 35, is about 5 feet and 6 inches with blue eyes and brown hair. Gillam was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and striped pants. He was in jail of charges of interference of custody.
Reports indicate the Abernathie and Gilliam may be in Colorado. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Iron County Sheriff at 573-546-4000.
