FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased in the Metro East!

The Illinois Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Salem Place in Fairview Heights and matched five numbers to win the Aug. 8 drawing.

The winning numbers were 02 - 03 - 14 - 40 – 51.

