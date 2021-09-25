MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are closed following a deadly crash Saturday morning.
The two-car crash happened around 7 a.m. just east of the Interstate 55/270 interchange in Madison County. According to the Illinois State Police, at least one person was killed.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traffic will be diverted onto Illinois Route 4.
