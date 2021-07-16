One person was killed when a car crashed on River Des Peres and Parkway Lane around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in an overnight crash on River Des Peres.

The crash occurred on the roadway just south of Watson Road around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The car went off the road and overturned after the driver lost control. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.  

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.