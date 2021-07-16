ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in an overnight crash on River Des Peres.
The crash occurred on the roadway just south of Watson Road around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The car went off the road and overturned after the driver lost control. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
No other information has been released.
