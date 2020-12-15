1 killed in North City crash involving 18-wheeler

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed when an 18-wheeler and car crashed in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. at Riverview Drive and Hall Street.
According to police, one person was ejected during the crash. They were pronounced dead.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
