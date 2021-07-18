ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – At least one person was killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Sunday.
The multi-car crash happened at 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Goodfellow Blvd, police said. All lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted to the nearest exit.
This is a developing story.
