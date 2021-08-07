SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)— An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate a crash in South City Saturday morning.
Officers arrived to the area of Gravois and McNair Avenues around 6 a.m. where several cars were involved in an accident. One person was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
The identity, age, and gender of the victim has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.