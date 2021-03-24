ARNOLD, MO. (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed during an overnight crash in Arnold, Mo.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, one of their troopers spotted a car crashed in front of the Imo's on Jeffco Blvd near Starling Airport Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The car knocked down power lines and the driver was killed during the impact.
The road was closed for several hours as utility crews work on downed power lines nearby. An accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate further. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.