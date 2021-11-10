STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of Highway Z at Route 61 are closed following a deadly head-on crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. when a tractor-trailer and a passenger car collided. Traffic is being diverted as crews work to reopen the highway.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update once more information becomes available.
