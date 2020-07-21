ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during a crash Tuesday in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood.
The crash occurred just before noon at Page and Euclid.
According to police, at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
No other details have been released.
