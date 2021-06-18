One person was killed in a shooting and crash on Bellefontaine Road north of Interstate 270 around 5 a.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed in an early morning shooting and crash in north St. Louis County.

The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. while a boyfriend and girlfriend were driving down Bellefontaine Road just north of Interstate 270, an officer on scene told News 4. While driving, the man shot the woman and then tried to kill himself, police said. The car then crashed into a utility pole. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. 

Bellefontaine Road is closed in both directions while investigators are on the scene.

