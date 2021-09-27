DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person has died following a car crash in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night.
Police said a truck and SUV got into an accident around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Blvd at Locust Street. Police said one of the passengers was taken to the hospital where they later died.
The gender, identity or age of the victim has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.